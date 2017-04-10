Courtesy Ashton Burton/Twitter

It’s a dog-eat-dog world. But if you’re a papillon named Tiny, you eat human food ... every single night. Talk about luxury!

That’s right, the four-legged canine from The Colony, Texas, chows down on people food on a nightly basis, courtesy of his owner. Standard wet and dry foods simply do not cut it for this pup.



Tiny is just like any other member of the Burton family: Ashton Burton’s mother feeds Tiny a tiny version of whatever they choose to have for dinner that night. Burton, who recently committed to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, to run track, shared a collage of some of Tiny’s meals on her Twitter account. From ravioli to scalloped potatoes, he seriously gets the royal treatment for a dog.

My mom seriously makes my dog a mini plate of whatever we eat for dinner every night.... pic.twitter.com/80f8z49iM9 — ashton burton (@ashtonbaileyyy) April 4, 2017

It’s safe to say that Tiny is giving dogs whining around dinner tables huge pangs of jealousy!

