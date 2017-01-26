Oh, baby! The Twitterverse can't stop laughing at this hilarious pregnancy test ad with one, uh, rather glaring mistake.



Dutch pregnancy test company Predictor released the ad in 2011, but it recently resurfaced on Twitter when one user noticed a not-so-slight oversight on the part of the advertisers.



The couple in the photo seems very shocked and excited about the results of their pregnancy test — but the woman in the photo already has a very prominent baby bump!

shes shocked about being pregnant? LMAO pic.twitter.com/9N5gmYWnSY — alex romero (@whosalexander) January 24, 2017





Tweeters noticed that the couple would have to be pretty clueless to not know the woman was pregnant. The slogan, which reads, "When you need to be sure," suggests they took action several months too late.



In an attempt to understand if the baby bump really was a flub, Adweek reached out to one of the creatives who worked on the billboard, Chris Sant. "Since Predictor is 99.9 percent accurate, you'd rather depend on the test than your belly," Sant told the publication, adding that the agency did engage in a little "advertising exaggeration."

After the image resurfaced, people took to Twitter to brainstorm explanations for the head-scratching advertisement. One user suggested the stick might be testing the baby's gender. Others joked that perhaps the couple's reaction was from being surprised that the woman wasn't pregnant.



Check out the best and most hilarious Twitter reactions to the ad below.







@whosalexander maybe she's happily surprised that shes just fat and not acctually pregnant! — Danielle (@Visaery) January 24, 2017





@whosalexander About 8 months too late to be shocked 😂😪 — liv 🖤 (@LiivBarkeee) January 24, 2017









@whosalexander @Lushchicken She thought she had swallowed a watermelon seed. — HelenFrances (@hepzibah59) January 24, 2017









@whosalexander id be shocked too, sometimes i eat to much and assume that that's a food bump — LitSoul 💫🖤 (@i_aim_tyga) January 24, 2017





