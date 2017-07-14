Taking tidiness to another level. Viral sensation Bini the Bunny demonstrated his sanitary skills when he vacuumed his own droppings on Thursday, July 13.

The moment was documented through a Facebook video, which has already racked up more than 10,000 likes. “My bunny vacuums his poop (OCD rabbit!)” the official account for Bini captioned the clip of the cute bunny, who held a mini blue vacuum in his mouth as he took care of the mess on the carpet, floor and in his own cardboard cutout house.



The social media star is a rabbit of many talents. He first rose to fame in 2014 after painting a Picasso-inspired canvas.

“The things he does have never been done by other bunnies before,” gushed Bini’s proud owner, Shai Asor, in an interview with Daily Mail in June 2016. “We had an accident with some markers and he was a very curious bunny to play with them, so I thought maybe I can teach him to paint? Instead of being mad about the mess I just went with it and said, ‘Let’s see what he can do’ and now we sell his paintings in our online store.” For the record, a Bini original sells for $40.

In another hilarious Youtube video, the Holland Lop and Asor audition for a fictional dance show in Hollywood and perform a rendition of The Nutcracker.

The renowned rabbit has a loyal fanbase of more than 60,000 YouTube subscribers. He has also earned over 192,900 likes on his Facebook page.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!