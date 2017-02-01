A Twitter account with the handle @RoguePOTUSStaff has gone viral after tweeting alleged inside information on Donald Trump from the White House. The account, which isn’t verified by any means, claims to be “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House” and is encouraging followers to resist as it claims to leak incriminating information on the newly elected President of the United States. 

The account accuses Trump of making racist remarks about Muslims, of “getting payments from foreign governments,” and claims he was overheard yelling “Don’t they know I’m the f--king President!?” The ‘Rogue’ account also claims the real estate mogul was “asking around about people's Photoshop skills. Says inauguration photos need to be ‘touched up.’”

@RoguePOTUSStaff wrote that they created the account because of Trump’s own controversial Tweeting habit: “We've decided that if POTUS can tweet from a non government then so can we."

The rogue account was created on January 26 and already has almost 500,000 followers.

Read more of the bizarre “insider” tweets on Russia, Trump’s conflict of interest, his famous family and more below: 

