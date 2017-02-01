A Twitter account with the handle @RoguePOTUSStaff has gone viral after tweeting alleged inside information on Donald Trump from the White House. The account, which isn’t verified by any means, claims to be “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House” and is encouraging followers to resist as it claims to leak incriminating information on the newly elected President of the United States.

The account accuses Trump of making racist remarks about Muslims, of “getting payments from foreign governments,” and claims he was overheard yelling “Don’t they know I’m the f--king President!?” The ‘Rogue’ account also claims the real estate mogul was “asking around about people's Photoshop skills. Says inauguration photos need to be ‘touched up.’”

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

@RoguePOTUSStaff wrote that they created the account because of Trump’s own controversial Tweeting habit: “We've decided that if POTUS can tweet from a non government then so can we."

The rogue account was created on January 26 and already has almost 500,000 followers.

Read more of the bizarre “insider” tweets on Russia, Trump’s conflict of interest, his famous family and more below:

The White House is "a little drab for what I'm used to" according to POTUS. Been going out of his way to inform folks. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

Nobody's really sure who's in charge. POTUS is easily manipulated with smooth compliments. Spkr. Ryan is pulling some strings. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

POTUS son-in-law tapped as advisor. Appears Kushner's assignment is to advise POTUS how govt can aid Trump Organization's profit margins. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

When well intended patriots disagree, that's democracy. When POTUS says it's not fact until he approves it, that's tyranny. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

Trending office joke: Last week he wanted more media attention, this week he wants less. Maybe next week he'll go on vakay & leave us alone. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 30, 2017

POTUS fuming after judge order last night. Suggested having agents to "do it anyway" & ignore order. Preibus said to be at wits end. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 29, 2017

Overheard through locked door: "Don't they know I'm the f--- President!?" POTUS displeased at resistance. #resist — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

POTUS demanding accuser to "put up or shut up," after top staffer suggests family vote fraud w/o any evidence. "This is mutiny." — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

POTUS asking around about people's Photoshop skills. Says inauguration photos need to be "touched up." — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

Kellyanne is a touchy one herself. Hides it better than POTUS, though. Those two, a match made in heaven. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017

