Papa und Mama ❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

OM-Gutenag! Heidi Klum posted a rare picture of her very tan, very fit mom and dad on Instagram Tuesday, April 4.

The mom of four, who was born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, to her parents, Gunther and Erna, in 1973, captioned the vintage shot, “Papa ind Mama ❤️.”



In the picture, her bleached blonde mother, clad in a sexy bikini (that leopard-print top!) showers her bearded father with a hose. Her dad, who showed off his impressive stature in very short shorts, smiles at the camera as he gets drenched with water. While Heidi has been divorced twice — to Seal in 2014 and hairstylist Ric Pipino in 2002 — her parents have been happily together for more than 40 years.



The supermodel, 43, is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her kids, Helene, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and LouThe supermodel, 43, is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her kids, Helene, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7. On April 5, the group kayaked and surfed together in the Caribbean waters and sipped coconut water out of real, freshly picked coconuts.



