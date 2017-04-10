Anyone who follows Chris Pratt on Instagram knows he’s on a strict diet for his roles in Jurassic World 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

And just like Us, Pratt has his cheat days. And when he does, he apparently indulges in scones. How classy!



For an April 7 installment of his #WhatsMySnack series, Pratt’s wife, actress Anna Faris, recorded the Minnesota- native thoroughly enjoying a scone on a boat. In the video, Pratt is seen serenading his baked good to the tune of the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling” before he ravenously eats every last bite. Watch the totally relatable video above!



Pratt described the scene in his Instagram caption: “Set on the River Thames in post World Two England, Chris Pratt plays lonely CIA agent Drake McGuiness, a man with a dangerous secret and a crippling addiction to dessert.”

While Pratt, 37, assured his 10.4 million followers that no animals were harmed in the making of his mini music video, he admitted that “7 cranberry, currant, butter, jam clotted cream scones got BF’d pretty hard.”



This particular scone serenade is the most recent snippet in a whole slew of #WhatsMySnack videos. Just two days prior, Pratt shook things up by rapping about his daily snack of a 180-calorie carrot cake muffin. And on March 29, the dad of Jack, 4, documented his cucumber and egg wrap.



He wrote in the caption, “Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!”



