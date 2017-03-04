Proud fiancé! Dad-to-be Thomas Sadoski opened up to Us Weekly about Amanda Seyfried’s pregnancy at the premiere of their new film, The Last Word, on Wednesday, March 1, in Hollywood.

While The Newsroom alum admitted that he’s “more terrified than I’ve ever been in my entire life” over his impending fatherhood, his fiancée’s natural aptitude for motherhood eases his mind.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“I am more proud of Amanda than I’ve ever been of anybody in my entire life because she’s been an incredible mom already, and we haven’t even gotten to go time yet,” the 40-year-old actor told Us.

“She’s just so thoughtful, careful, loving, caring, giving, kind, generous, fun, funny. You can see it all going in there,” Sadoski gushed. “And that level of attention that is being paid already, with all of that focus and energy and that kindness and goodness of spirit and heart, it’s an amazing thing to witness.”

In addition to being in awe of Seyfried, 31, as a mother, he is also a longtime admirer of her work. “First and foremost, she’s one of the artists in this business that I have a tremendous amount — and have had a tremendous amount — of respect for for a very long time,” Sadoski said.



The couple met in 2015 when they costarred in the play The Way We Get By, and Sadoski noted that getting to work with Seyfried “did nothing but sort of reinforce my belief that she is an incredibly courageous, incredibly dedicated and incredibly soulful artist.” They began dating after reconnecting on the set of The Last Word in 2016 and got engaged later that year.

