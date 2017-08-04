Thomas Sadoski, who currently stars on Life in Pieces on CBS, took a dig at the network via his costar’s Instagram for not promoting the sitcom enough.

Angelique Cabral (who plays Colleen) shared an Instagram snap from the show’s set with her costars Hunter King (Clementine), Niall Cunningham (Tyler) and Sadoski (Matt) on Thursday, August 3. In the photo, they’re all eating cake with a tiny fork and giving the camera a serious stare. “We are v v proper on #LifeinPieces 😻😬👋🏼 countdown to starting S3 in just 3 weeks so goin deeeeeeep cuz I missssssss my #LIPFam,” she captioned it.

The Newsroom alum, 41, commented on the photo, writing, "Wait…is this show on @CBS? I mean I think it is but it’s tough to tell because like they don’t really ever talk about it or push it for awards and stuff. Huh. Cool! I’ll have to check it out!”



Cabral, 38, seemed to be in agreement with Sadoski’s comment. She replied, writing, “@thomas_sadoski bahahahaha.”



Besides filming Life in Pieces, Sadoski recently became a dad earlier this year when he welcomed his first child with his wife, Amanda Seyfried, in March. The duo have yet to reveal the little one’s name or share a photo, but the couple did dish on the details of their secret wedding. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” the actor revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March. “[It] was beautiful. It was everything that it should be."

CBS is also home to several other sitcoms including their long-running ratings hit Big Bang Theory, Mom, Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts, as well as dramas such as NCIS, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods and Madam Secretary.



The network has also been facing backlash for its lack of female leads in its fall lineup. All of the six freshman series — Young Sheldon, 9JKL, SWAT, Seal Team, Wisdom of the Crowd and Me, Myself & I — feature male stars.

Us Weekly reached out to CBS for comment.

