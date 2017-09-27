Helping furry friends in need. Chiseled hunks from the dance troupe Thunder From Down Under donated $5,000 to members of the Houston Human Society in support of animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. According to a press release from the performing group, the sizable donation came from proceeds of a show they performed at the House of Blues in Houston last week.

In addition to their monetary donation, the studs, who have had a 16-year-long residency at the Excalibur hotel in Las Vegas, volunteered their time and services to the Houston Human Society’s shelter where the men bathed and walked rescue dogs and cats.

In videos produced by the all-male dance company, the studs dressed in black tank-tops and dark pants as they paid much needed attention to the lovable four-legged friends. The performers are seen cuddling puppies and kittens, and spreading their lovable energy.

“This is something that really means a lot to us. I have four dogs, two cats and a tortoise, and every single one of the guys on this show has an animals themselves,” Marcus Deegan, Thunder From Down Under’s emcee explained. “It’s a small pinch, but everyone can donate to this massive cause. If anybody out there has a pet, know it’s not just an animal – it’s part of your family. So when these animals are suffering, it’s these people [from the Humane Society] that make their lives better.”

And while Hurricane Harvey has caused significant damage throughout the state of Texas, it’s still too early to know how many pets have been lost or displaced by the massive storm. According to CBS News, approximately 600,000 animals were displaced or killed during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

To learn how you can help displaced animals in Houston, Texas, please visit houstonhumane.org

