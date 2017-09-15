Las Vegas Group Thunder Down Under Reveals Sexy New Calendar

Hot and heavy! The Australian dance crew, Thunder Down Under, who performs a sexy show in Las Vegas, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their jaw-dropping new calendar!



“I thought we’d do something pretty cool and it would be good to have when I’m older one day when I’ve got grandkids and my own kids,” member Ben Clearly said of what inspired the calendar.

As for what time of year he feels most confident? “Oh, do I feel my sexiest? Honestly December because I’m in December. It’s funny because it’s summer in Australia and you always have a good tan and you’re on holiday, so that’s the sexiest.” Added costar



Although they’re professional models, the Outback natives told Us that they have cheat days! “I eat unhealthier stuff when it’s hot out because I feel less guilty because I know I’m gonna burn it off,” Malik Willis-Martin explained. “When I’m inside, it’s easier to eat healthier.” Clearly chimed in, “You feel guilty because in the winter you don’t want to do anything. You’re lazy, you don’t want to go train. You just sit there and stock up.”

The performance squad told Us that their favorite meals to splurge on include pasta, pizza, thai food, frozen yogurt and ice cream!

Check out the sexy pictures from Thunder Down Under’s upcoming calendar! For the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from Thunder Down Under 2018 Calendar sales will be donated to a foundation focused on breast cancer awareness and research. And, for the first time ever, TFDU will be accepting tips during their Las Vegas show @ Excalibur during Breast Cancer Awareness month, of which 100% will be donated.

