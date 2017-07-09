T.I. has some sound advice for anyone who wants to follow Rob Kardashian’s lead and go on social media rants: Don’t do it.

The rapper, 36, was spotted leaving Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, July 8, and seemingly responded to Kardashian’s rant aimed at ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, in which he posted text messages and NSFW pictures of the model.

“Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. Very, very bad, poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean?" T.I. told photographers in a video posted by TMZ. "If a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that, you don’t never let that… you don’t do that. You don’t do that, you know what I’m saying? Secrets are sacred, you know what I’m saying? We don’t do that. That’s a whole ... level of f--ckboy shit.”

T.I. recently found himself caught up in the Kardashian-Chyna drama when he reposted a snapshot of one of the 30-year-old reality star’s controversial posts to the Lashed Bar owner, 29.

"Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro," the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star wrote on Instagram.

The post seemingly angered Kardashian, who shot back with his own message, suggesting Chyna had once been paid by T.I. to have a threesome with him and his then-wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied in an Instagram post.

Kardashian’s Instagram account was eventually taken down, prompting him to bring his tirade over to Twitter. Chyna has since hired attorney Lisa Bloom and has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her ex.

The Rob & Chyna stars, who share 7-month-old daughter Dream, ended their engagement in February.

