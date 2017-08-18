Another Trump is heading to Washington, D.C. Tiffany Trump starts law school at Georgetown University next week, Us Weekly confirms.

Orientation for the private graduate school kicks off on Monday, August 21, marking the end of the 23-year-old model's fun-filled summer. She traveled to Italy in mid-July for a relaxing, pre-law school vacation with her mother, Marla Maples, who was married to now-President Donald Trump from 1993 to 1999.

Representatives for the Trump family confirmed to Us in May that Tiffany had officially chosen to attend Georgetown, which is just a few minutes away from the White House. Her brother Eric Trump earned a bachelor's degree in finance and management from the university in 2006.



"I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C.," Eric, 33, told the Daily Mail at the time. He also spoke with The New York Times, adding, "Georgetown is an incredible school with great significance to me personally. I am so proud of Tiffany and all that she has accomplished. She is an amazing young woman, a terrific sister and has a remarkable future ahead of her."



Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in May 2016, the same school from which her father, sister Ivanka Trump and brother Donald Trump Jr. earned degrees.



The president, 71, opened up about his children during an interview ahead of the 2016 presidential election. "I'm very proud of my children. ... Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific," he said on Fox & Friends in November 2016.

