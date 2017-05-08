Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Heading to the capital! Tiffany Trump will attend law school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2017, representatives for the family confirm to Us Weekly.

Tiffany's brother Eric Trump, who earned a bachelor's degree in finance and management from the university in 2006, also confirmed the news, telling the Daily Mail, "I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C."

Tiffany, 23, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia — the same school her father, President Donald Trump; sister Ivanka Trump; and brother Donald Trump Jr. attended — in May 2016. Tiffany's decision to attend Georgetown means she will live just a few minutes away from the White House.

The model, whose mother is the president's ex-wife Marla Maples, revealed on Instagram last year that she was preparing for law school. In August, she posted a photo of three LSAT prep books, adding a Bitmoji captioned, "I got this."

Tiffany's aunt Maryanne Trump Barry is an accomplished attorney and an inactive senior circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals. She graduated from Hofstra University School of Law in Hempstead, New York, in 1974.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!