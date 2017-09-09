Whoops! Comedienne Tig Notaro opened up to Us Weekly about motherhood and embarrassing moments in her career.

"I've gone to perform and tripped on the step and my body was lunged to the back of the stage," Notaro, 46, reveals of a humiliating time in her career. She continues, "I had to crawl to get up and then start my show and they (the audience) thought it was me being funny, but it wasn't."

She adds: "I've been fired and I've had friends wait in line who are excited to see me perform and then they see me leaving the club because I just got fired."

These self-proclaimed "horrifying" experiences might make others give up, but Notaro has done the opposite and maintains her confidence. "I think you reach a point where you realize that as long as you're getting laughs 51 percent of the time, you can stick around," the mom of two says.

"This past year I'm really realizing that everything I did go through in life 5 years ago has for sure given me a confidence where I'm like, 'You know what? I don't have time for this.' Or, 'You don't think I'm funny? That's fine.' Or 'You know what? You're gonna be a jerk? I'm out of here.'" She continues. "I just don't have time."

Notaro was diagnosed with breast cancer in July of 2012, and while she doesn't have time for certain people anymore, the One Mississippi star makes sure to put her family at the forefront of her life. "I want to pay my bills and I want to live a nice life, but I had children and got married for a reason; I want to see them," She tells Us. "Five years ago I decided to prioritize taking vacations I think it's about putting the babies and Stephanie (Allynne) first and then working around all of that."

One Mississippi premieres on Friday, September 8, on Amazon.

