Tiger Woods released a statement on Monday, May 29, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," the pro golfer, 41, said, via ABC News. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans," he continued. "I expect more from myself too."

As previously reported, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday. A Jupiter Police PIO confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and was released with no bond at 10:50 a.m.



Woods — who shares daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — has had multiple back surgeries over the years. Last week, he wrote on his blog that his "sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me."

