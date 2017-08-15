Tiger Woods Had Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien in System During Arrest: Report

Tiger Woods reportedly had Vicodin, Xanax and Ambien in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, according to a toxicology report cited by ESPN.com on Monday, August 14.

According to the outlet, Woods had five different drugs in his system total, also including the painkiller Dilaudid and the muscle relaxant Delta-9 carboxy THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance," the golf superstar, 41, issued a statement to Golf Channel on Monday. "I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

He added: "Regarding my back, I recently spoke to my surgeon and he's very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I'm right on schedule. I'm now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little."

Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. He struggled through his breathalyzer test and later received professional help. Earlier this month, he shared on Twitter that he went fishing with his daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.



