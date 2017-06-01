A very disorientated Tiger Woods can be seen failing his sobriety test and mumbling his words in police dash cam footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, May 31.



“Where are you headed to? … You know the reason I’m out with you now? It’s because you’re stopped in the road,” a policeman can be heard telling the gold champion in the footage as Woods can be heard saying “Jupiter" and "yes sir."

The 41-year-old can also barely steady himself as he attempts to walk a straight line while conducting the sobriety test. In the footage, Woods can be heard asking the police “What am I doing?” in a groggy voice after the policemen ask if he’s OK once he loses his balance.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

As previously reported, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his car before police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday, May 29. According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, authorities had to wake up the athlete. His car, as seen in the videos, was running with the brake lights on and the right blinker flashing in the right lane of Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Police previously revealed that Woods' breathalyzer test results were 0.00.

In a statement, the sports icon stated that alcohol wasn't a factor and that he took too much prescription medication.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he told ABC News. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."

