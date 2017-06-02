Tiger Woods struggled through a breathalyzer test at the Palm Beach County jail after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, a new video obtained by CNN shows.

In the footage, the golf legend, 41, is slumped in a chair until a sheriff’s deputy asks him to get up to take the breathalyzer test. “I need you to make a tight seal with your lips and blow directly [here],” the woman says.



Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

After giving the directions, she whistles and waves at Woods, who seems to be noticeably out of it. Once she gets his attention, she instructs him to “blow out” and “keep going.”

When the machine finally registers his blood alcohol concentration, she tells him to go sit down. “Can you get back there?” she asks. When he doesn’t move, she guides him across the room and helps him ease down onto the chair.

As previously reported, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday, May 29. A police spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and was released with no bond at 10:50 a.m.

According to documents released by the Jupiter Police Department, the star scored a .000 on the two breathalyzer tests that he took, Sports Illustrated reports.

Woods said in a statement on Tuesday, May 30, that alcohol was not a factor. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said, via ABC News. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

