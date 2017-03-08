Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Tim Kaine's youngest son, Linwood Michael Kaine, was one of six people arrested for allegedly disrupting a rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 4.

Linwood, 24, was handcuffed on suspicion of second-degree riot at the "March 4 Trump" rally at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Pioneer Press reported on Tuesday. The paper says some protesters used horns and chanted during the event, and at one point a smoke bomb went off.

Linwood, who attended Carleton College and goes by the name "Woody," was released from the Ramsey County jail without charges on Tuesday morning, but authorities are still investigating the matter, the Pioneer Press reported. Four others were not charged and one person was cited for disorderly conduct.



Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate during the 2016 election, released an emailed statement via a spokeswoman to the Washington Post.



"We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues," the statement read. "They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."

The politician and his wife, Anne Holton, are also parents of son Nat, 26, who is a Marine serving overseas, and daughter Anella, 24.

