T.J.Maxx and Marshalls have instructed employees to trash all signs advertising Ivanka Trump’s namesake fashion line, according to the New York Times.

Last week, the company sent a note to employees telling them to feature President Donald Trump’s daughter’s brand less prominently. “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the regular racks, the note said, according to the newspaper. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Doreen Thompson, a spokesperson for the stores’ parent corporation, TJX Companies, clarified to the New York Times that employees were asked to shift the merchandise off of the special displays, “not to remove it from the sales floor.”



“We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” Thompson said.



The change comes just a few days after Nordstrom announced they will no longer carry Ivanka’s label. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” the company said in a statement on February 2. “We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”



The POTUS, 70, later lashed out at Nordstrom on Twitter, writing, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” After the tweet, the retailer’s stock went up by 4 percent.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Donald’s attack on Nordstrom at Wednesday’s press briefing. “This was less about his family business and more about an attack on his daughter. This is a direct attack on his policies and her name,” Spicer said. “The president has every right as a father to stand up for them.”



The former model, 35, stepped down as CEO of her eponymous fashion line last month to focus on her family’s move to Washington, D.C. She has yet to comment on several stores dropping her brand. The transition has been difficult for her though, an insider told Us in our latest cover story. “She’s staying positive and focused on what she’s trying to do,” the source said. Read more about Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, in Us Weekly’s new issue, on stands now.

