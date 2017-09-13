Todd Chrisley Speaks Out About Rumors 'RHOC' Star Eddie Judge Is Gay

He’s not mincing his words. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley weighed in on the gay rumors surrounding Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, exclusively to Us Weekly.

In a controversial episode of RHOC that aired Monday, September 11, former housewife Gretchen Rossi appeared at Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday party along with pal Ricky Santana (former friend of Tamra’s). Santana then claimed he saw Eddie making out with another guy years back, suggesting that he was gay.

Chrisley, 48, who has been happily married to wife Julie Chrisley for 21 years, has also been accused of being a closeted gay man.

“I think it's horrible that this world goes to such levels,” Chrisley told Us Weekly exclusively of the accusations against Eddie. "I would never try to hurt anyone intentionally. It’s not my character.”

He added: “I find it shameful that as voyeurs, we as a society will watch on the edge of our seats the take down of another human being and applaud it. It’s barbaric. Someone's sexual orientation or race or religion isn't a weapon to be used against them."

In February, the outspoken reality personality and father of five addressed rumors surrounding his sexuality while appearing on The Domenick Nati Show.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” the star explained. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

He continued: “I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought,” he said at the time.

