Andrew Eccles/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The best is yet to come! Todd Chrisley has a massive production deal in the works, Us Weekly has exclusively learned.

A source close to Chrisley tells Us that the real estate developer, 48, “is very close to signing a multiyear deal for several shows with a major production company.” The insider also revealed that the $75 million deal “could double from backend participation.”

The Atlanta native’s series, Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014 and follows his picturesque family’s opulent lifestyle, has yet to be renewed by USA Network for a sixth season. It is unknown if the Chrisley family patriarch’s forthcoming project would include his wife, Julie, 46, and their children Lindsie, 26, Kyle, 26, Chase, 21, Savannah,19, and Grayson, 11, and their granddaughter Chloe, 4, who are all featured on the family’s current show.

The self-made multimillionaire, who has appeared on other programs in the past, is also set to be featured with Julie on the 100th episode of Tyler Henry’s Hollywood Medium on Wednesday, July 19.

