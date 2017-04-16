The Baltimore Ravens and other members of the NFL family are expressing their sympathy for retired tight end Todd Heap after he accidentally killed his 3-year-old daughter on Friday, April 14.

As previously reported, Heap, 37, was moving his truck in the driveway of his home in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday afternoon when he accidentally struck his daughter. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities said there were no signs that Heap was impaired.

Bill Amatucci, Jr./Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Ravens released a statement soon after the news broke to send their prayers to the former athlete, who shares four other children with his wife, Ashley. "We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley's family feels right now," the NFL team wrote on Twitter. "This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time."



Former Ravens players Jonathan Ogden and O.J. Brigance expressed similar sentiments. "I can't imagine the pain he is going through right now," Ogden told The Washington Post. "He has got to carry this the rest of his life, and he is going to think about it quite often. Man, there are no words. There is nothing I can say to tell you how I feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. He has to keep the faith, got to keep moving and somehow get on with his life. This is just terrible and I just wish there was something I could do. I'm at a loss for words. I feel for him."



Brigance, meanwhile, took to Twitter, writing, "So heartbroken for the Heap family. I pray for God's comfort during this excruciating loss of life."



Read more NFL stars' tributes to Heap's late daughter below.

So heartbroken for the Heap family. I pray for God's comfort during this excruciating loss of life. https://t.co/G6NM9hpL6w — O.J. Brigance (@OJBrigance) April 15, 2017

Praying for Todd Heap and his family. It could happen to anybody, and I can't imagine the grief. — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) April 15, 2017

Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. Thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2017

Oh my 💔 for Todd Heap and his family — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) April 15, 2017

My heart is broken for Todd Heap and his family. One of the kindest persons I've ever met and a man who lives for his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 15, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!