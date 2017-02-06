Emotional high! Tom Brady broke down in tears after his epic Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 5, and was pictured holding his loved ones close as he celebrated his victory.

The star athlete kissed his model wife, Gisele Bündchen and hugged their two children, Benjamin, 7 and Vivian, 4, as Brady’s mother, Galynn proudly joined them.



Brady, 39, secured his status as the greatest Quarterback of all time after his team, the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, making it his fifth Super Bowl win.



It was the first ever time the sporting event went into overtime, and the team’s incredible comeback left Brady visibly emotional.



In a series of photos he was seen on the field, picking up his children, kissing Bündchen and cuddling his mom, who despite her ‘undisclosed’ illness, was there to witness every moment of the historic game.



With a bandana wrapped around her head, she pumped her fist into the air and grinned widely, as she showed her support.

NESN reported Patriots owner Bob Kraft informed them Galynn had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.



Brady addressed her illness at a press conference on Wednesday, February 1, revealing she hadn’t been at any of his games this year due to her condition.



“It’s personal with my family,” he said. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”



