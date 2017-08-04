Major fumble. Tom Brady’s wax figure at Boston’s Dreamland Wax Museum is facing ridicule on social media for being a less-than-perfect representation of the NFL quarterback.



The New England Patriots star’s wax twin was revealed when the new museum opened on Monday, July 31. Tweeters were having a meltdown over their hometown hero looking less hot than the real deal.

“‘Hi, I’m creepy.’ - Wax Tom Brady,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “This is an insult to Tom Brady.”

Others compared the situation to Beyoncé’s Madame Tussauds wax figure, which featured light skin and a serious lack of curves, that went viral last week. “Beyonce’s wax figure is literally white but not capturing Tom Brady’s smile is a true crime,” one woman wrote on Twitter.



After Dreamland got wind of the backlash, the museum explained that the figure was based off of a photo of Brady instead of exact measures. “Each head takes up to six months to create. Each strand of hair placed one follicle at a time. That’s why hair alone takes around 50 days to get right. That doesn’t mean they all come out perfect,” the museum wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, August 2. “The only way to create a perfect rendition is for the artist to sit with the person and take over 200 measurements. That’s the only way the figure will be exact.”

They are also asking for Brady’s help to improve it. “We would love the opportunity to invite Mr. Brady to come by and sit in for a measurement session,” the post continued. “As you can imagine, getting a perfect TB12 is our top priority!!!”

Dreamland even attempted to sweeten the deal for the athlete. “On the day Tom Brady comes in to get his measurements taken, and on the day his wax figure is unveiled, the museum will donate all of its proceeds from both of those days to Tom’s favorite charity: Best Buddies International,” the museum wrote. “In addition to the above, we would also like to honor Tom’s number. For 12 days after the unveiling, the wax museum will donate 12% of the proceeds from every ticket to the same charity.”

