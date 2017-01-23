Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Boasting Bradys! Tom Brady is heading to the Super Bowl again — and Gisele Bundchen is ecstatic! The supermodel, 36, posted a cute photo with her husband after the Patriots win on Sunday, January 22.

"Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady," she captioned an Instagram pic. In the snapshot, the quarterback, 39, and Bundchen are wearing matching "Conference Champions" hats.

As football fanatics know by now, the New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36 to 17 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, securing Brady's seventh trip to the Super Bowl. (The three-time MVP has won four Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.) Brady's win comes three months after the athlete returned to the field following his deflategate suspension. Brady allegedly tampered with footballs used in a game against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Just hours earlier, Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 44 to 21. Rodgers' girlfriend, Olivia Munn, reacted to the loss on Instagram. "So proud of this team," she wrote in a handwritten note. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."

Munn's "adversity" remark might be about Rodgers' family rift. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Rodgers pulled away from his loved ones after he began dating Munn, 36, in 2014. "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family," a source told Us last week. "[They] don’t want this public."

Up next, the Patriots and Falcons will face off at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 5. Country star Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem and Lady Gaga will perform the highly anticipated halftime show.

