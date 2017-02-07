Not so fast! New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed in a new interview that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, is begging him to retire from the NFL after his team's historic Super Bowl LI win on Sunday, February 5.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," the four-time Super Bowl MVP, 39, told SiriusXM NFL Radio's Movin' the Chains, as heard in the clip above, on Monday, February 6. "She told me that last night three times."

Brady's response? "I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now,'" he explained with a laugh.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"You know, I feel like I can still do it," the athlete continued. "If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it. So, I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."



In fact, Brady says, he believes his age and experience have helped him succeed on the football field. "In some ways, being more experienced and having your family life settled does allow you to focus a little bit more too, because there's less B.S. in your life," he said on the radio show. "You have your family and you can go to work and focus on your job, and you expect your teammates to do the same."

After the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday night's game, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to win five championship rings. Bündchen, 36, watched her husband from the stands in Houston's NRG Stadium and was spotted filming herself going wild after the victory.

On Monday afternoon, the couple — who wed in February 2009 and share kids Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4 — flew home to Boston on a private jet. "Tom and Gisele are inundated with people congratulating them right now, and they're taking the time to thank all of them individually with true excitement and appreciation," a friend told Us Weekly. "They are such a beautiful couple, they never forget the people who have helped them get to where they are." (Brady also shares 9-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.)



