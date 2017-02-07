Calling in backup. The Texas Rangers have joined the search for Tom Brady’s missing game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, claimed his jersey was stolen from a bag in his team’s locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after their historic win over the Atlanta Falcons.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick later said that the Texas Rangers — a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety that specializes in major crime investigations, unsolved crimes, public integrity investigations and more — are on the hunt.

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football,” Patrick said in a statement, according to NFL.com. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Col. Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case."

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

He continued, "I’m a [Houston] Texans and [Dallas] Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state, and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

The Houston Police official Twitter account later tweeted on Monday that their Major Offenders Unit (which works on “highly specialized” and “unique types of criminal activity,” according to their website) was tasked with the Brady case. “HPD Major Offenders is working with NFL Security & state & local law enforcement officials to investigate theft of Tom Brady’s #SB51 jersey,” the tweet read.



As previously reported, the five-time Super Bowl winner realized his jersey was gone after Sunday night’s win. Although an unconfirmed Fox25 report from the early hours of Monday morning said a Patriots equipment manager moved the jersey, Brady still believed it was missing at a press conference later on Monday. “It’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” he said. “Those are pretty special ones to keep. … What can you do? I’ll take the ring and that’s good enough for me.”



