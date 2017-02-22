The Houston Police Department has released the estimated value of Tom Brady's jersey, which was stolen after he led the New England Patriots to a historic victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI on February 5.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the jersey, which went missing shortly after the game, is worth $500,000 and the 39-year-old quarterback is listed as the complainant. A Houston Police representative told the news outlet that either Brady "or one of his people" provided the half-million figure.

The New York Times, which also obtained the police report, noted that a stolen item valued at $300,000 or more would make the potential crime a first-degree felony. However, the value of the game-worn jersey could top seven figures, according to Josh Evans, founder of auction website Lelands.com.



"I think if we auctioned it off, it would probably sell for a million," Evans told USA Today earlier this month. "Five years from now something else will happen, something else will occur and it will probably go down in value. … But now with all this hoopla, if you could find the right guy, you could sell it for a million."



Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Brady, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to get his jersey back. The athlete, who earned a historic fifth ring at Super Bowl LI, took to Instagram Wednesday, February 22, to share a comical list of possible "suspects," including teammate Julian Edelman and Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga, the latter of whom he joked was equipped with "escape ropes."



The NFL star noticed his jersey went missing while celebrating in the locker room after the big game. "I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," he told reporters on February 6. "If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know so I can track that down."

