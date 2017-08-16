MEGA

Mission recovery! Mission Impossible 6 is taking a hiatus after Tom Cruise suffered a broken ankle on set while performing a stunt on Sunday, August 13. While the 55-year-old actor was filming in London, he attempted to jump from scaffolding onto an adjacent building while attached to a safety rope, but fell a bit short.



While the studio confirmed his injury and the subsequent hiatus in a statement, the downtime won’t affect the film’s release date.

”During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt," Paramount Pictures said in a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, August 16. "Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018."



"Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer," the statement adds.

The film’s producer, David Ellison, told Collider that Cruise trained for this role for a year. ”What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before,” he said. “It is absolutely unbelievable — he's been training for a year."

The Top Gun actor, who typically does his own stunts, shared a photo of himself on set in New Zealand back in July, prior to his injury. “Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here,” Cruise wrote on Twitter on July 9.



