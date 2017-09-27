Tom Cruise is all natural. The actor, 55, shut down speculation that he used a prosthetic posterior for a scene in his 2008 film Valkyrie.

During a Tuesday, September, 27, interview with Screen Rant, the actor discussed the rumors, which started when a Twitter user shared a now-viral screen grab in August of Cruise’s backside in a scene from the film. In the tweet, the user wrote: “hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe.”

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

“There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie,” Cruise said, also admitting this was the first he had heard of the rumor. “No.”

Cruise went on to say that the butt featured in several scenes throughout his new film American Made is also all him. “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films,” he said. “So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Following the interview, many fans were still suspicious about his possibly-enhanced rear, however Wes Okerson, who trained Cruise for the 2008 film, insists Cruise had no help. "It's real," Okerson told Men’s Health on Wednesday. "He was working long hours and we were training every single day. Definitely, definitely real. He does his own stunts. It's pretty well-documented.”



The trainer added: “The guy trains really, really hard. He puts in the hours and he puts in the effort and the work."

Last year, Cruise’s Jerry Maguire costar Cuba Gooding Jr. admitted that he thought the action star had work done to his face. "I don't know what he's had done, but I surprised him at his house one day, and he had all these little red dots over his face," Gooding said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2015. "And I said, 'You all right?' and he said, 'I didn't know you were coming,'" Gooding, 48, added. "And I was like, 'I can see why!'"



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!