Wedding bells are ringing! Tom Daley married his partner, Dustin Lance Black, in Devon, England, on Saturday, May 6, the BBC reports.

The Olympic diver, 22, and the Oscar-winning screenwriter, 42, tied the knot at the luxurious Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor National Park, approximately 30 miles from Daley's hometown of Plymouth, England.



The Sun reported that the couple re-enacted a famous scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet ahead of the ceremony, but a guest at the wedding told the BCC the reports were untrue. "I'm not sure which wedding they were at, but it wasn't the one I attended," the guest quipped.

Daley and Black started dating in the summer of 2013, shortly before Daley came out as bisexual in a YouTube video. "My life changed massively when I met someone, and they make me feel so happy, so safe and everything just feels great," he gushed at the time, not disclosing Black's identify. "That someone is a guy. It did take me by surprise a little bit. I still fancy girls."



The pair announced their engagement in October 2015.



