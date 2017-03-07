Loki's lashing out. Tom Hiddleston wasn't in the mood to speak about his ex Taylor Swift during a recent interview with The Telegraph.

The British hunk, 36, was fielding questions about his new film Kong: Skull Island when reporter John Hiscock asked if the actor regretted "the publicity and gossip the romance engendered."

According to Hiscock, Hiddleston "testily" responded, "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that's alright."

The Night Manager star then reportedly paused "with his hand on his chin" before he continued. "I'm just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two," he said. "My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Hiddleston and Swift, 27, called it quits after a three-month whirlwind romance. During their time together, they met each other's parents, celebrated at her annual Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island and traveled the world together to places such as Italy, London, Australia, Nashville and L.A.

Unlike Hiddleston's latest interview, the actor was extremely forthcoming about the pop star during his sit-down with GQ magazine. "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he told the mag last month. He added that Swift was "incredible" and that "of course" the relationship was real.

"You have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself," he said at the time. "I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people's interpretations about my life affect my life. A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was."

