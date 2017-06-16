Even superheroes need best friends! Tom Holland brought a furry plus-one, his pit bull, Tessa, to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call in London on Wednesday, June 14, and she promptly stole the show.

The British actor, 21, who plays the title character in the Marvel superhero movie, shared an adorable Instagram photo of Tessa licking his ear as he knelt down to greet her on the blue carpet. “The star of the show today is my angel,” he captioned. “Missed her so much.”

Holland has been separated from his canine companion for several months as he has been abroad promoting his upcoming film.



According to The Hamilton Spectator, the Impossible actor made the pooch his priority and asked photographers to “quieten down please,” as Tessa “gets really nervous” around many cameras and flashing lights.

However, his four-legged buddy is no stranger to the spotlight, as Holland frequently posts pictures of the pup on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Most recently, the movie star shared a painting of Tessa that his parents had custom made for him.

He captioned the pic, “The perfect present, thanks Mum and Dad but a special thank you to Josie Hiller for painting this for me.” Added the new Spider-Man, “I absolutely love it.”

On March 23, Holland celebrated National Puppy Day by posting a loving photo of his dog dressed in a fairy costume, gazing into the camera. He wished his four-legged friend a happy day, and expressed that he missed her very much.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters on Friday, July 7.

