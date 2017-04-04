Headed to the sidelines. Tony Romo is set to retire from the NFL, ESPN reports. Rumors have been swirling about the athlete's future since he suffered a preseason back injury in August.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys plan to release the quarterback, 36, on Tuesday, April 4. Romo reportedly informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of his decision, which was mainly based on his health.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Romo, who has dated Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood, played college football for Eastern Illinois University before joining the team in 2003.

Romo is also stepping down to spend more time with his family, ESPN reports. In February, his wife, Candice Crawford, announced that they were expecting their third child together. The couple tied the knot in May 2011 and are already parents of sons Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 3.

Romo might already have another job lined up. CBS, Fox and NBC have reportedly reached out to him about sports commentator positions, but if it doesn't work out, Crawford has some ideas.

"I joked that he could be an amazing DJ. He loves music," she said on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket on February 14. This is really crazy, but I think he'd be such a good actor. He's really more of a creative, I think. He has a good balance of that type A and creative. His timing is impressive. We're kind of movie connoisseurs, and we love television. We watch a lot of movies and things, and we just kind of watch the craft. I personally think he'd be a really good actor."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!