Not such a rosy start to the holiday season! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are being sued for nearly $200,000 after failing to repay a $400,000 bank loan, according to a new lawsuit filed Monday, December 19.

The court documents, seen by Us Weekly, reveal that City National Bank is suing the reality TV couple for allegedly defaulting on a loan that they took out four years ago and is also seeking accrued interest and late fees.



“As of December 2, 2016, Defendants [Tori and Dean] owe Plaintiff [City National Bank] an unpaid principal balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38,” the document reads. “These amounts remain due, owing and unpaid. Interest, attorney’s fees and costs continue to accrue.”



It’s not the first time the couple have been sued over unpaid bills. In October, American Express filed court documents ordering the pregnant 43-year-old star to pay the $87,594.55 she owed in an unpaid credit card bill, along with an additional $855 in court fees. AmEx first sued Spelling back in January after she failed to pay off her credit card debt for several months.



At the time, the credit card company claimed that Spelling actually hadn’t made a payment since June 2015, but then made a $1,070 payment, which bounced.



The growing family — Spelling announced her fifth pregnancy in early October — was also previously caught in tax trouble stemming from their failure to pay state taxes from 2014, which led to a hefty tax lien.

Spelling is the daughter of multimillionaire 90210 producer Aaron Spelling, who famously left her with just $800,000 in his will. As a result of their money troubles, Spelling and McDermott, 50, downsized their home in 2015.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems,” Spelling wrote in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”



The couple are parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4. McDermott also has a son from his previous relationship with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

