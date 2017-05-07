Tori Spelling celebrated her 11th anniversary with husband Dean McDermott with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, May 7.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a photo showing her and McDermott, 50, holding hands on the sidelines of a sports field.

Sharing this anniversary moment while watching our kiddos play soccer. Happy 11th anniversary @imdeanmcdermott You are the hottest soccer ⚽️ Dad I know. #loveconquersall #mytruelove❤️ A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on May 7, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

"Sharing this anniversary moment while watching our kiddos play soccer," the 43-year-old captioned the shot. "Happy 11th anniversary @Imdeanmcdermott You are the hottest soccer Dad I know. #loveconquersall #mytruelove."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

The couple, who met on the set of the 2005 Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder when they were both married to other people, have had their ups and downs over the years. Their relationship was put to the ultimate test in December 2013 when Us Weekly broke the news that McDermott had a two-day affair with a woman while working in Canada.

The pair's marital struggles were subsequently documented on the Lifetime docuseries True Tori as they worked through their issues in an effort to rebuild trust and stay together.

"Life is good. We had to deconstruct our relationship. We really did, and I feel like we're kind of turning monogamy on its head, flipping it and being like, 'Well … through some fighting we've been told what life should be, what marriage should be,'" Spelling said on the Today show in March 2016. "I wanted the fairy tale.… I was like, 'You know what? I love this man. I'm going to make this work.'"



The couple welcomed their fifth child together — a son named Beau Dean — on March 2. They are already parents of Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.

