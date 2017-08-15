Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Are ‘the Best They’ve Ever Been Together’

They’re better than ever! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is going strong after welcoming their fifth child, Beau, in March.



"Tori and Dean are so cute and funny together, like BFFs.” a source tells Us Weekly. They “seem to be the best they’ve ever been together.”

The pair, who wed in 2006, are even working toward their weight loss goals together. "Tori and Dean are eating better trying to lose weight together,” the insider adds. "Tori wants to lose the baby weight (and so does Dean!) so they've been eating really healthy. Lots of veggies!”

The couple, who also share kids Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, are in the midst of planning a fun family vacation before school starts. "The baby is doing well, and they just love having a big family,” the source adds.

The Stori Telling author, 44, and the Due South actor, 50, have been working on their marriage since McDermott’s December 2013 cheating scandal. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time, the Chopped Canada host had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand while working up north. Their subsequent fight to save their marriage was documented on their Lifetime docuseries True Tori.



“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us in May of repairing their bond. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said that they’re so thankful for their brood. "We are so lucky to have five kids together,” Spelling told Us. “We know that it's a true blessing. We love each other so much and our children. We thought we were done at four so Beau was a complete surprise. But now, we can't imagine life without him."

