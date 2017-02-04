Spreading the love! Tori Spelling introduced fans to the newest member of her growing family via her website on Friday, February 3 — but it’s not who they might expect. You May Also Like Candace Cameron Bure, Tori Spelling Love These Hats Tori Spelling Flaunts Her Baby Bump — See the Photo Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Sued for $200,000 Over Unpaid Loan “I have been excitedly on the waitlist at Oink Oink Mini Pigs,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced Friday. “They have such an amazing reputation for connecting mini piggies with families and forever homes! When I got the email in October that Nutmeg had been born and would join our family in a couple months I literally squealed with excitement. Maybe not the ideal timing with my baby due so soon but al babies are blessings whenever they come into your life! Nutmeg is so sweet and such a great addition to our family! My babies absolutely love her! Welcome to the family Nutmeg!”



In the accompanying photo, Spelling, 43, is surrounded by her four kids — sons Liam, 9, and Finn, 4, and daughters Stella, 8, and Hattie, 5. The mom-to-be (she and husband Dean McDermott announced their fifth pregnancy last October) has a big smile on her face as she pets little Nutmeg.



We have a new member of the family...Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com. A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Other images posted to the site show the tiny oinker snuggling up to the kids and burrowing under layers of knitted blankets.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Spelling and McDermott, 50, revealed in December that they’re expecting a baby boy to join their clan of six during a gender reveal party that they shared with E! News.

“With Liam and Stella we found out at the doctor’s office,” Spelling told the site. “Hattie and Finn, we didn’t find out, we didn’t know until they were born. So this is the first reveal. We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited, and we wanted to do it as a family!”



