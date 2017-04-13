Total Divas’ Renee Young Secretly Marries WWE Wrestler Dean Ambrose

Courtesy of Renee Young/Instagram

Surprise! Total Divas star Renee Young took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 12, to confirm rumors that she and fellow WWE wrestler Dean Ambrose quietly tied the knot.

Fans started speculating that Young, 31, secretly married Ambrose, also 31, after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring during the Monday, April 10, telecast of Monday Night Raw.

On Wednesday, the E! personality revealed that she and Ambrose had indeed gotten hitched. “Marriage is nice,” she tweeted. “Thanks for all the love.”

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

The couple’s nuptials news comes just days after WWE champ John Cena proposed to his fiancée and Young’s Total Divas costar Nikki Bella. As previously reported, the Trainwreck actor, 39, got down on one knee at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, April 2, and asked for Bella’s hand in marriage with a huge diamond ring.

During an April 11 interview with ABC News, Bella opened up about her engagement and said that she can’t wait to walk down the aisle. "I think just being on cloud nine and being happy,” she gushed. “And knowing that one day I'm going to be Mrs. Cena."

The Total Bellas beauty, whose twin sister, Brie Bella is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Daniel Bryan, also told ABC News that she is open to a televised wedding and would like WWE CEO Vince McMahon to attend the ceremony. "How amazing would that be?" she said. "Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that. Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you're watching … "

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!