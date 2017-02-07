Relationship goals? Tracy Morgan joked during a Tuesday, February 7, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and his wife, Megan Wollover, want to role-play in the bedroom as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. See what he had to say in the video above!



The Fist Fight actor, 48, told host Ellen DeGeneres that he and Wollover — with whom he shares daughter Maven, 3 — are ready to get it on in the new mansion he bought for their family following his six-car crash on a New Jersey highway in 2014.



“I bought my wife a house. It’s $20 million. And it has a bowling alley. We renovated it, so it’ll be done in two months. And my wife, we can’t wait to move in, and then when we move in, we’re gonna have another baby. She promised me that we’re gonna go for a boy as soon as we in our new house. So we startin’ tonight. We startin’ tonight,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “I mean, you gotta understand, for a full year I was on the couch. I couldn’t do nothing. So when everything was working, I went crazy. I mean, our sex life is so hot! It’s like volatile, you know?”



Morgan went on to say that he and Wollover keep things spicy by getting into character, and that he and the model-actress plan on impersonating the Rob & Chyna reality stars during their next bedroom romp.



“Like tonight, she’s gonna dress up like Blac Chyna and I’m gonna put on a fat suit and be Rob Kardashian,” he said with a smile. “We gotta keep it hot! You gotta role-play!”

On a more serious note, Morgan — who shattered his femur and broke several other bones in the automobile accident that left his friend and fellow comic James “Jimmy Mack” McNair dead nearly three years ago — opened up about how his and Wollover’s little girl encouraged his recovery.

“I missed her first birthday because I was in a coma, but I got to see her take her first steps. And that inspired me. That night, me and my wife saw her walk for the first time, and I got out [of] my wheelchair and I started walking,” he recounted. “I mean, my wife went crazy 'cause my femur was still in little pieces, but [my daughter] inspired me to get out of my wheelchair and walk.”



He added: “I know my purpose in life right now is to spread love, especially in the world right now that we’re living in. I’m glad if I’m that one to spread the love.”

Watch Morgan’s interview with DeGeneres above. Fist Fight hits theaters February 17.



