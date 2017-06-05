Courtesy Trista Sutter/Instagram

Trista Sutter is counting her blessings after suffering a seizure late last week. The Bachelorette alum shared photos from her family vacation via Instagram on Monday, June 5.

"They make everything better," she captioned a photo of her husband, Ryan Sutter, and their two children, Max, 9, and Blakesley, 8. "#family #lovethesehumans #grateful #lifeisshort #lifeissweet #lifeiswhatyoumakeit

#croatia2017 #adventure #oldtowndubrovnik."

In a second post, the 44-year-old shared a collage. "A little family in a big town. Thank you Old Town Dubrovnik & @tripadvisor for a day we won't soon forget!!" she wrote. "#walkingtour #citywalls #tripadvisormadeiteasy

#lovinglife #livinglife #gratefulforlife."

As previously reported, Trista — the first-ever Bachelorette — revealed that she suffered a seizure during their Croatia getaway. She was hospitalized on Thursday and posted a pic from her hospital bed.

"This was me yesterday ... two hours after I had a seizure ... two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest and she watched, along with her brother and grandparents, in confusion and horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance and started turning blue," she wrote on Friday. "I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I’ve never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest."

Trista and Ryan, 42, met on season 1 of the ABC reality show and tied the knot in December 2003.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!