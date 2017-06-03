Trista Sutter shared a sweet pic with her husband, Ryan Sutter, on Instagram on Saturday, June 3, just two days after she ended up in hospital following a seizure.

“Today was a good day,” the Bachelorette alum, 44, captioned the sunny snap, adding the hashtag #grateful.

Today was a good day. #grateful ❤️ A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

As Us Weekly previously reported, the reality TV star suffered a seizure on Thursday, June 1, while on vacation in Croatia with her husband and their two children, Max, 9, and Blakesley, 8.

“This was me yesterday ... two hours after I had a seizure ... two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest and she watched, along with her brother and grandparents, in confusion and horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance and started turning blue,” Sutter captioned a selfie on Instagram on Friday, June 2, that showed her in a hospital bed with monitoring patches on her chest.

She explained that they’d been planning “an adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe,” but instead she’d “ended up in a euphoric white dream.”

The Colorado resident was taken to a Croatian hospital after strangers helped her, holding her hand, wiping her tears and hugging her kids following the frightening experience.

Sutter added that the seizure was a wake-up call, making her realize that she has “an expiration date.”

“I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both,” she wrote. “I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest.”

