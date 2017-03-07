Can't miss it. President Donald Trump's surprise appearance at a White House tour on Tuesday, March 7, was more than a little awkward. The reason? The commander in chief stood right in front of a portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton when he greeted his guests. Watch the video above.



Clinton's painting was hung in the Cross Hall when President George W. Bush was in office on June 14, 2004. It has stayed put even after Trump, 70, beat his Democratic opponent, 69, in the November election.

Trump's surprise shocked the crowd, which mainly consisted of children, on Tuesday. The group cheered and the former Celebrity Apprentice host — clearly loving all of the attention — hugged a few that were in attendance.

Tours of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue resumed on Tuesday after a seven-week break. Previous administrations have opened the White House doors to the public much earlier following an inauguration.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," First lady Melania Trump announced in a statement last month. "The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our nation's most recognizable landmark."

The tours are open to the public, last approximately 45 minutes and are free of charge. Tour requests must be submitted through a member of Congress up to three months in advance and no less than 21 days in advance.



