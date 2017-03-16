Oh, boy. Supporters of President Donald Trump are threatening to boycott Hawaii after a Hawaiian judge blocked the commander in chief’s travel ban from being enforced on Wednesday, March 15.

Hours later, the commander in chief slammed the ruling during a Nashville rally, calling it “an unprecedented judicial overreach.” Since then, some Trump devotees have taken to social media to also share their contempt for the ruling and urge people not to travel to the tropical state.

“He says temporary ban will hurt tourism, wait till he sees what crossing our president does #boycottHawaii,” one indignant Twitter user wrote, while another fumed, “Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so! #BoycottHawaii.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s supporters even came up with some conspiracy theories in their #BoycottHawaii posts.

“It makes you wonder why Obama was in Hawaii only 48 hours prior to the court decision on Trump's Travel ban#BoycottHawaii @POTUS,” one observed, while another wrote: "BOYCOTT HAWAII!! HWJudge Derrick Kahala Watson graduated w/Obama @Harvard Law,1991. Obama seen in Hawaii yesterday. Really makes you think!”

And several others questioned if Hawaii knew anything about attacks on American soil. “#BoycottHawaii Hawaii, what do you know? You were 5,000 miles from 9/11,” one wrote. “You run your little world and let the grownups run the mainland.”

Despite the angry reaction to the ruling, much of the internet — armed with facts and sassy memes — clapped back at Trump supporters. “Yeah, what does Hawaii know about being attacked, anyway,” one tweeter sarcastically wrote, referring to Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

And a large majority of those in favor of the ruling are just happy that Trump supporters are planning to leave the Aloha State alone. Take a look at some of the best Twitter responses below:

Got to love the stupidity of the #BoycottHawaii just means more room on the beach for me when I go. pic.twitter.com/jbLGzTZyvl — Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) March 16, 2017

Hawaii residents watching ignorant haoles using the #BoycottHawaii be like pic.twitter.com/3lKsGGFY8t — L E H U A 💕 (@TheLehuaFlower) March 16, 2017

Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes. pic.twitter.com/Ybj8Y74Kqn — sierra (@sierraawolf) March 16, 2017

Will Deplorables be boycotting vacationing in Hawaii before or after giving away tickets to soldout Hamilton? #BoycottHawaii — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 16, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!