TV Host Defends Ben Affleck After Flirty 2004 Video Resurfaces

TV host Anne-Marie Losique is defending Ben Affleck's conduct from their flirty 2004 interview, which resurfaced on Wednesday, October 11.



In the video, Losique sits in Affleck's lap. He talks about her "firm" breasts and suggests that she take off her top and that they do a "Janet Jackson stunt." The footage was filmed while Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez and was coordinated to promote his film Jersey Girl.

"It has been blown out of proportion," Losique told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad."

"This was for the camera," she added. "You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say."

Losique said that 20 people were in the room at the time during their exchange.

The 2004 video resurfaced shortly after Affleck apologized to actress Hilarie Burton for acting "inappropriately" toward her during TRL in 2003. On Tuesday, after Affleck released a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein's current sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations, Burton claimed that Affleck groped her years ago.

Losique commented on Weinstein's scandal to THR. "In this case, it is more of a delicate issue because of everything that is happening," she said. "I can't say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don't think that is at all the same thing."

