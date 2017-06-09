Coincidence or competition? Twitter is going wild after Taylor Swift released her entire back catalog of music on all streaming services on the exact same day that Katy Perry dropped her new album, Witness.



The “Taylor Nation” Instagram account posted a statement on Thursday, June 8, saying, “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.” The pop star, 27, previously pulled her songs from Spotify in November 2014 when she took a stand against the streaming service’s compensation plan for artists.



Fans of the pop stars started going crazy when they realized that Perry’s album was also going live at exactly the same moment. The timing was even more interesting since the “Dark Horse” songstress, 32, has publicly discussed her feud with Swift multiple times in the last few weeks while promoting her fifth record.

Some tweeters were upset that Swift’s re-released music was stealing Perry’s thunder. “Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got overshadowed by all of Taylor Swift’s old music being re-released,” one person tweeted.

Others were Team Taylor and loved her move. “Taylor Swift just ended Katy without having to drop an album,” one fan tweeted. Another user chimed in, “This is what Katy gets for name dropping Taylor in every interview."

See more Twitter reactions below:

So Taylor Swift is finally releasing all her music on Spotify tonight.. the night Katy Perry releases her new album. pic.twitter.com/bBhNUCG5rD — Guillermo Galvan (@willygalvan) June 9, 2017

Katy: my new album is out on Spotify

Taylor: i think ALL of our albums are out on Spotify pic.twitter.com/HLNzFmbJBI — victoria (@caebllo) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift decides to go back on Spotify the day Katy Perry releases her new album… I'M SURE THIS IS ALL A MASSIVE COINCIDENCE. pic.twitter.com/61DPi1gI4p — Jennifer Lynn (@BarbieWrites) June 9, 2017

I thought I dreamed Taylor put all of her music on Spotify the same day as Katy Perry's album release but it's real — Shani O. Hilton (@shani_o) June 9, 2017

Really awkward if Taylor’s albums will have more Spotify streams than Katy’s new album Witness — ️ (@idwlfdeluxe) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift: "My team and I don't work our butts off for our music to be free"



*Katy Perry releases #WITNESS*



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/OmenrH9fe0 — francisco (@mystifiedcisco) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got OVERSHADOWED BY ALL OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S OLD MUSIC BEING RE-RELEASED pic.twitter.com/5SGk0lk8HR — summer (@slaylorstan) June 9, 2017

Taylor is puttin all her music on Spotify at 12am to ruin Katy's album release, so now Beyoncé must give birth at 12am to eclipse them both😭 — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) June 9, 2017

