Tyga Detained by Police After Leaving Hollywood Nightclub

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Police Department tells Us Weekly that Tyga was not arrested. “Today around 1:30 this morning in Hollywood division on Selma and Cherokee, Hollywood division officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had paper plates. Officers decided to conduct a field sobriety test. However, due to all the paparazzi at the location, officers decided to transfer Mr. Stevenson to Hollywood station,” the LAPD said. "He passed the field sobriety test and was released. He was cited for a minor traffic violation."



Original story below

Tyga was detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers after leaving Hollywood’s Avenue nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday, April 12.

According to E! News, police pulled him over for running a stop sign and having no license plates. He spoke with several officers before voluntarily leaving his vehicle. The 27-year-old was then handcuffed and taken to the police station.

The “Rack City” rapper told paparazzi that he was being detained “because I have paper plates,” the website reports. He added that the Mercedes G Wagon he was driving was brand-new and that he “just bought it.” The hip-hop star had posted two Instagram photos flaunting the car earlier that day.

TMZ reports that he was taken into custody because he was suspected of a possible DUI. After Tyga spent about 90 minutes at the station, he was cleared and released with a traffic ticket.

As Us Weekly reported last week, the musician and his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner decided to take a break and give each other a space. After 10 months of living together at the reality star’s $6 million Hidden Hills, California, pad, Tyga moved out.



One issue for the on-off couple of three years: The “Still Got It” rapper was unhappy with his portrayal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Tyga feels he’s been belittled on the show,” an insider told Us. However, “they’re not broken up,” another source added. “They’re just not spending as much time together."

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old makeup mogul is getting her own spinoff show called Life of Kylie, E! announced on Monday, April 10. The eight-episode series will focus on her entrepreneurial ventures and friendship with BFF Jordyn Woods.



