Tyga: ‘I’m Not in Love’ With Kylie Jenner Anymore

It’s official: Tyga’s over Kylie Jenner. The rapper spoke candidly about his split from the Lip Kit creator during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, July 20.

“I have love for her but I'm not in love with her no more,” said 27-year-old Tyga, who dated Jenner on and off for years.

The couple, who were nearly inseparable during their relationship, called it quits months ago, he shared.

“That's the honeymoon stage, you get with anybody, like, for the first year, it's magic,” Tyga explained of their former infatuation with each other. “And after that, like, you start, like, realizing a bunch of s--t.”

According to Tyga, Jenner’s young age was a factor in their split.

“I think the main thing was a lot of people — a lot of outside influences — and … she's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception,” Tyga said. “But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."

When asked if they’d get back together, Tyga admitted he doesn’t see a future with the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"It's not for me, bro," he said. "I mean, when it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad."

The “Rack City” rapper has no hard feelings when it comes to Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott, whom she first stepped out with at Coachella in April.

"I don't feel no type of way," he said. "Me and her had been broken up for like seven months. He's not in the wrong. I don't have no hard feelings."

