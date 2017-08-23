Two years of wedded bliss. Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, and he shared the sweetest and most loving post on Instagram for his wife.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY babe @catelynnmtv we have been together for 12 years & now 2 of those years we have been married. I am so lucky to have found you when I did. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary,” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

In the text post the Tierra Reign clothing designer shared, he wrote, “From middle school sweethearts at the tender age of 13, to two teens in a crisis facing the odds together, to becoming parents and building a household together, to playfully goofing around together like children as if no one is watching.”

"All of these things and many more are the reason I want to make a promise to you, a promise that as long as I’m alive you will never be alone, you never question if you are beautiful, you will never doubt that you are worthy, and you will never wonder if you are loved,” the reality star, 25, continued.

“You are my angel, my soulmate, my best friend. I believe you were brought into this world and destined to be loved by me, cherished by me. I anxiously await to be able to love you forever as my wife,” he concluded.

The pair celebrated 12 years as a couple on July 15, and the reality star also shared a loving post for his lady on Instagram that day too.

Baltierra and Lowell, who tied the knot in August 2015, first showed their love for each other on MTV’s popular show, 16 and Pregnant, back in 2009. The young couple made the decision to place their baby, Carly, now 8, up for adoption and have since welcomed daughter Novalee, 2. The family recently reunited with their birth daughter after not seeing her for two years.

